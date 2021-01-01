Operatives of the ES&CC Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Vologda Region revealed facts of fraud in the implementation of contracts for building wooden houses. A local resident born in 1989 fell under suspicion.

According to the police, the man registered a front man as an individual entrepreneur, whose main activity was the construction of bath-houses, houses, log cabins and other buildings made of wood. All financial and economic activity was carried out by the suspect himself.

On behalf of the Individual Entrepreneur, he concluded contracts with citizens for the construction of objects and took a prepayment. In order to create semblance of the fulfillment of his commitments, he carried out the construction work in part. As a rule, the part did not exceed a quarter of the total volume. At the same time, he did not return the money paid to him by the customers.

Nine victims have now been identified who have suffered a damages of more than 1.5 million rubles.

Investigation unit of the Internal Affairs Administration for the city of Vologda have instituted a criminal case against the defendants on the grounds of a crime under parts 2 and 3 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”.

The investigation is on-going.