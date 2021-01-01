The Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the Irkutsk Region has completed an investigation into the criminal case against the gang, whose members were accused of committing 7 robberies and a theft of a vehicle.

The offenses under Article 209 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation were committed in 2014.

The investigation established that a 32-year-old resident of Angarsk was the organizer and leader of the gang. Under his leadership, armed attacks on jewelry salons, shops, banks, a communication offices and gas stations were carried out in different cities and districts of the Irkutsk Region throughout the year. The material damage exceeded 3.5 million rubles.

During one of these crimes, an alarm worked in the trading hall, after which the crew of a private security company arrived at the scene. When inspecting the surrounding area, the guards were disarmed by the attackers. The robbers took their special equipment, personal property and fled the scene in a vehicle belonging to the Private security company.

According to the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia GA for the region, in order to ward off suspicions, the gang organizer staged his own disappearance by posting an orientation on himself in social networks. Fearing exposure, he subsequently left the region and was detained by the police in the Krasnodar Territory, where he was sentenced to 11 years in prison for a number of other crimes.

During the detention of him and his accomplices, detectives seized arms used in attacks on companies. Caches containing guns, pistols, walkie-talkies, mobile phones, body armor and jewelry were found in the woods and places where the defendants lived. The Police also seized two vehicles which allegedly had been n purchased by the suspects on account of the stolen funds.

One of the defendants escaped from the investigation and is now on the federal wanted list. The other three alleged accomplices, including the gang leader, have been remanded in custody.

Investigators have taken the necessary steps to compensate the damage caused to victims and institutions. To do this, the court imposed an arrest on vehicles, an apartment, the right to a share in the apartment of the defendants, as well as money in their bank accounts.

In September last year, the organizer of the gang escaped from convoy, but was detained during a large-scale search operation in the suburbs of Angarsk with the direct participation of concerned citizens. A monetary reward for assisting MIA officers in catching the perpetrator, was paid to the father and son who had helped to identify the offender.

Currently, the criminal investigation is completed. The indictment has been approved by the prosecutor and sent to the court for consideration on the merits.