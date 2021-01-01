The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia has prepared a draft departmental order “On amending the list of positions of the personnel of internal affairs bodies of the Russian Federation, the replacement of which is paid with allowance for special conditions of service, and the size of the allowance for these positions, approved by the order of the Russian MIA of July 25, 2017 No.522”.

The draft order proposes to establish a surcharge for special conditions of service for personnel of the territorial body of the Russian MIA in the federal territory “Sirius” in the amount of 65% of the official salary.

MIA of Russia prepared a draft ordinance of the Russian Government “On Amending the Ordinance of the Government of the Russian Federation No. 1228 of December 30, 2011”.

The draft resolution proposes the payment of monetary compensation for the hiring (sub-rent) of residential premises to police officers and persons serving in the National Guard of the Russian Federation who have special police ranks, to be paid to all officers of the internal affairs bodies and persons serving in the troops of the National Guard of the Russian Federation and having special police ranks, who do not have residential premises at duty station, in the higher amounts set by paragraph 2 of Regulation 1228.

The implementation of the draft resolution will improve the social security of police officers and persons serving in the Russian National Guard who have special police ranks and who do not have accommodation at duty station.