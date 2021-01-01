Police precinct officers of the Police Division No. 22 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Togliatti revealed a fact of fictitious registration of foreigners at the place of stay.

According to the police data, a local resident born in 1988, in the period from April to May of the current year illegally registered 19 foreign citizens at the place of her own registration and residence in an apartment building on the 50 Let Oktyabrya Street, having no intentions to provide them with living quarters in the future.

The suspect was repeatedly warned by the police about responsibility in case of violation of the migration law, but still committed the offense.

According to law enforcers, the woman was not officially employed, and was not brought to criminal responsibility earlier. The detainee pleaded guilty to the crime in full and explained that she had received a monetary reward for her services.

The Inquiry unit of Police Division No. 22 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Togliatti instituted a criminal case against the suspect on features of a crime under Article 322.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fictitious registration of a foreign citizen or stateless person at the place of stay in the Russian Federation”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 3 years.