“The Senior precinct officer of the police of the MIA of Russia Division for the Severnoye-Medvedkovo District of Moscow, Police Major Denis Promyslov, came to the aid of a 70-year-old pensioner who was in trouble.

Residents of a house located on Shirokaya Street contacted the duty-unit of the police territorial division. They expressed concern about an elderly neighbor, from whose apartment the sound of a working TV had been heard for several days. At the same time, the man did not leave the house and did not respond to the doorbell.

A police precinct-officer arrived at the address, interviewed the tenants and called a crane-manipulator, in the cradle of which he climbed to the level of the third floor and looked through the window of the pensioner's apartment. Seeing that the man was lying on the floor and was practically motionless, the policeman climbed into the apartment through the balcony window and called the ambulance. The pensioner was provided first aid after which he was handed over to his relatives.

It turned out that a few days ago the citizen became ill, he lost consciousness and fell, down and when he was back to his senses, he could not stand up on his own feet. Residents of the house thanked the senior precinct officer Denis Promyslov for his caring attitude and professionalism in the line of duty," said the MIA of Russia Spokesperson Irina Volk.