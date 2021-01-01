“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the city of Rostov-on-Don with the participation of the regional office of the Rosgvardia, detained four local residents suspected of telephone fraud.

According to the investigation, the offenders called landline phones of elderly people and introduced themselves as law enforcement officers. They informed citizens that their relatives had become the culprits of road accidents that caused serious harm to human health. To avoid criminal liability, the scammers offered to pay a certain amount. Misguided pensioners agreed to that and passed the money to the caller's accomplices. After a while, the deceived citizens called their relatives and found out that they were all right and they had not been involved in a traffic accident.

To date, the circumstances of 34 episodes of fraudulent acts committed in the territory of the Rostov Region and other constituent entities of the Russian Federation have been established. According to preliminary data, the total amount of damage is about six million rubles. Investigator of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Rostov-on-Don instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code.

During searches of the defendants’ places of residence, MIA of Russia officers seized mobile phones, bank cards and other items of evidentiary value.

All the suspects made confessions. Placement to custody has been selected as the preventive measure for three suspects. Another suspect is under recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.

The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.