The Investigation unit of the Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Krasnodar completed the investigation of the criminal case instituted against two local residents, aged 40 and 50, on the grounds of crimes under parts 2 and 3 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”.

The investigation found that the defendants, acting on preliminary collusion, created an open joint stock company allegedly for the production of farm dairy products with the share capital, dividing it into ordinary nominal shares with a face value of 500 rubles each, and then with the help of employees attracted 11 clients who wanted to buy those shares. Having received money from shareholders totaling more than 770,000 rubles, the offenders disposed of them at their own discretion.

In addition, the defendants established another limited liability company under the guise of raising funds for the construction of a closed settlement with 210 houses in the Northern District of the Krasnodar Territory. To attract the money of shareholders, the offenders posted ads on the Internet. The announcement was answered by a visitor, willing to receive the ownership of an apartment building with a plot of land, who concluded a contract with the fraudsters to invest the construction and gave them two million rubles as payment. The obligations under the contract were not fulfilled by the offenders, and the money was stolen.

The investigation unit of the Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Krasnodar collected sufficient evidence, in connection with which the criminal case with the approved indictment was sent to Court for consideration on the merits. Sanctions of the incriminated article provide for a maximum sentence of imprisonment for up to ten years.