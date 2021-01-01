A solemn ceremony of taking an oath of a citizen of the Russian Federation by foreign citizens took place at the Museum of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tver Region. The event is timed with the upcoming celebration of Day of Russia.

Eight natives of Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Belarus have sworn to abide by the Constitution and legislation of the Russian Federation, to fulfill the duties of a citizen of the Russian Federation for the benefit of the state and society, to defend the country's freedom and independence, to be faithful to Russia, to respect its culture, history and traditions.

The ceremony was attended by Marina Gradova, Deputy Chief of the Migration Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tver Region.

The new citizens of the Russian Federation were wished to love our country, our multinational people, to be true patriots of our great, mighty Motherland.

In turn, those who took the oath thanked the leadership of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tver Region and officers of the Migration Department for their work with foreign citizens and for the rendered assistance.

At the end of the event, the guests were invited to visit the museum exhibition of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tver Region, where Andrey Potapchik, a human resources specialist at the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tver Region, held a tour of the exposition.