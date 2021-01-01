“The investigative unit of the Investigative Department of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Kaliningrad Region completed the preliminary investigation of the criminal case against a 35-year-old woman from Kaliningrad charged of the illegal banking activities. According to the investigation, the woman was part of an organized group of “cashers” and conducted financial transactions in their interests, as well as controlled the accounting and tax records of legal entities used in unlawful activities.

As previously reported, the activities of the group were suppressed by officers of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Kaliningrad Region in 2019. The police, with the participation of the Rosgvardia, detained four defendants.

According to the investigation, the offenders through the bank accounts of shell companies brought into the shadow circulation the money of their clients - various enterprises and organizations. At the same time, the group members were drawing up fictitious documents and accounting records, which were also used by customers for tax evasion.

Investigators conducted about a hundred searches in homes, office premises and vehicles, more than 20 seizures of documents from banking institutions and tax authorities. About 200 persons involved in the illegal activities of the defendants were interrogated. Seals, chequebooks, plastic cards, electronic keys of access to the “Bank-Customer” system and information carriers belonging to more than 70 legal entities were seized. The income from the illegal activities exceeded 47 million rubles.

The investigation against the accountant was singled out in a separate proceeding, as the woman entered into a pre-trial cooperation agreement and confessed to the crime.

At present, this criminal case, instituted on the grounds of the crime stipulated by paragraphs “a”, “b” of part two of Article 172 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, with the approved indictment was sent to the Central District Court of Kaliningrad for consideration on the merits.

Three other members of the organized group are currently getting familiarized with the materials of the criminal case in accordance with Article 217 of the Russian Criminal Procedure Code,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.