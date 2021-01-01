“In the Altai Territory, operatives of the criminal investigation department of the MIA of Russia Administration for Barnaul detained a suspect in robbery attacks on microfinance organizations.

According to preliminary data, the offender acted on the same scenario: he entered an office in a medical mask and, threatening employees with a knife, demanded for money. After stealing cash, he used to run out of the premises and board the first bus or trolley bus.

Another raid turned to be “unsuccessful”: in search of money, the man tried to open the boxes on his own, but they were locked. Taking nothing with him, he left the office. The police officers who arrived at the scene viewed the CCTV footage and detained the suspect on the same day.

According to investigators, the man was involved in three robbery attacks on offices of microfinance organizations. The investigation unit of the police division for the Leninsky District of the MIA of Russia Administration for Barnaul instituted criminal cases on the grounds of a crime under Article 162 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, which were merged in one proceeding.

During a search of the detainee's residence, the police seized a knife, which allegedly had been used in the commission of criminal acts.

Remand in custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the suspect.

Currently the police establish the possible involvement of the suspect in other episodes of criminal activity. The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the official Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.