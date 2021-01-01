In Chusovoy, police officers held a ceremony to present the passport of a Russian Federation citizen to a native of Egypt.

The man met his wife in Egypt in 2006. They formalized their relationship, a son and a daughter were born. The happy family lived in Cairo. Three years ago, the couple decided to move to Russia so that the children could learn the culture of their second homeland. The adults chose the city of Chusovoy for living and never regretted it. Children successfully study in school, they have made friends with local children. The man had only one dream ˗ to receive a passport of the Russian Federation and become its full citizen, which he was helped to implement by the migration unit. Along with the passport, the police presented the man with a copy of the Constitution of the Russian Federation.

The new Russian citizen was able to capture this exciting moment in a special Instaframe.