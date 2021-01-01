An investigator of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Kemerovo Region completed the investigation of the criminal case instituted against two residents of Kemerovo, a 40-year-old woman and her 30-year-old friend. They have been charged with committing a crime stipulated by Article 322.2 and Article 322.3 of the RF Criminal Code.

The investigation has collected evidence that the defendants from 2018 to 2020 for remuneration illegally registered with the migration register foreign citizens at the place of stay and illegally registered them at their place of residence. To do this, they used both their own housing and land-plots in the gardening association in the Rudnichny District of the regional center, on which there were no residential buildings.

The investigation found that in total the defendants illegally registered with the migration register more than 220 foreign nationals: about 180 - in four apartments, and more than 40 - on garden plots.

Currently, the investigator has gathered sufficient evidence on the criminal case. The Criminal case with the indictment approved by the Prosecutor's Office was sent to court. The indictment article imposes a maximum penalty of up to 3 years in prison.