“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia GA for the Novosibirsk Region together with colleagues from the Tomsk Region, in cooperation with investigators of the Main Forensics Department of the Russian Investigative Committee, detained the suspect of murdering two citizens.

The murder of a 67-year-old woman was committed in September 2020 in the Novosibirsk Region. Leaving the scene of the crime, the man stole property belonging to the owners of the house.

The offender was put on the wanted list. Police and investigators were working diligently to find the defendant, checked his contacts, the places of possible stay.

As a result of operational search activities, the operatives found physical evidence - clothing in which the offender, allegedly, committed the crime, as well as devices he used to enter the apartment of the victim.

A similar crime took place in the city of Tomsk under similar circumstances. The victim - a 60-year-old man. A safe with cash was stolen.

When processing the received operational information that the wanted man could stay in the territory of a neighboring region, operatives of the MIA of Russia GA for the Novosibirsk Region went to the Tomsk Region.

The defendant was detained with the power support of the Rosgvardia fighters. It turned out to be a 49-year-old local resident, previously convicted for murder and brigandage. According to the available information, before committing the crime, he carefully studied the place, the daily routine of the victims, entered the premises by opening the plastic windows.

Investigation unit of the of the Investigative committee of Russia in the Novosibirsk and Tomsk regions instituted criminal cases on the grounds of offenses under Article 105 of the Russian Criminal Code. Further operative search activities and investigative steps are being implemented,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.