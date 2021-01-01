“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia GA for the Rostov Region, together with colleagues from the Russian FSB and the FSB of Russia Department for the Rostov Region, with the power support of the Rosgvardia, detained two suspects of illegal trafficking in arms and ammunition.

In the city of Rostov-on-Don, during a test purchase, the police purchased from two residents of the city of Bataisk 50 rounds of ammunition of various caliber and two pistols, which according to the study results were recognized as firearms.

Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Rostov-on-Don instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 2 of Article 222 of the Russian Criminal Code.

Subsequently, 42 searches were carried out in the territory of the Rostov Region, as a result of which three workshops were found, where firearms were allegedly manufactured. Items structurally similar to 24 assault rifles of various modifications, 16 rifles, 39 pistols, two sawn-off shotguns and three grenades were seized. There were also found more than three kilograms of gunpowder, about 7.5 thousand cartridges of various calibers and over 100 main parts and component of arms. All the seized items were sent for forensic study.

Currently, operative search and investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the unlawful activity,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.