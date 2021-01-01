Today, certain provisions of Federal Law No. 398-FZ of December 8, 2020, which amended the Federal Law “On State Control of International Road Transport and Responsibility for Violation of Their Established Procedure”, came into force.

Starting today, the obligation to pay an administrative fine imposed for committing violations of Russian traffic laws will affect the leaving Russia foreign vehicles participating in the transport activities.

Now, if at the exit from the territory of the Russian Federation of a vehicle belonging to a foreign carrier, at the border checkpoint there has been revealed a fact of non-payment of an administrative fine imposed for an administrative offence earlier committed in the territory of Russia with the use of this vehicle, such a vehicle can be allowed to exit only after paying the administrative fine.

The State Traffic Safety Inspectorate draws the attention of all road users to the fact that the possibility of checking unpaid administrative fines imposed on a foreign registration plate is implemented in the section of the service “Checking the fines of the traffic police” of the official website of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate (гибдд.рф).