The 14th Sambo Cup of the President’ of the Russian Federation was held in Moscow. The team of the Russian MIA, which included police officers from several regions, for the fourth time in a row became the winner of the tournament.

The Sambo Cup of the Russian President was established on the initiative of the All-Russian Sambo Federation by the order of Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2006. The prize was first won in 2007.

The organizers of the competitions of the 14th Sambo Cup of the President of the Russian Federation, which took place in the BASKET HALL SC “MEGASPORT”, were the All-Russian Sambo Federation, the Federation of Sambo of Moscow, the Ministry of Sport of the Russian Federation, the Department of Physical Culture and Sports of the City of Moscow. The competition was attended by 8 federal teams.

Traditionally, the competitions were held in the “wall-to-wall” format - the winning team was determined by the results of the athletes' fights in eight weight categories. In the final, the MIA of Russia team met with representatives of the Federal Penitentiary Service. The series ended with a score of 4:4, but thanks to the advantage in technical points the team of policemen won and received the main prize.

Press-Center of the MIA of Russia