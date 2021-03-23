“The Criminal Investigation unit of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Northern Administrative District of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the city of Moscow have completed a preliminary investigation into the criminal case of a traffic accident, which resulted in the death of two women.

As previously reported, on the evening of March 23, 2021, the driver of the Mercedes car, driving in the area of No.4 bld. 1 on Pulkovskaya Street in Moscow, failed in controlling his vehicle and collided with a parked Mitsubishi car. He then drove onto the sidewalk and knocked down two female pedestrians, after which he fled the scene. As a result of the traffic accident, the victims received serious injuries, from which they later died.

Officers of the Criminal Investigation Division and a detached battalion of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Northern Administrative District of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the city of Moscow, identified the suspect promptly and detained him.

A criminal case was instituted against the 25-year-old man on the grounds of a crime under part 6 of Article 264 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for him.

Currently, the criminal case has been sent to the Golovinsky District Court in Moscow for consideration on the merits,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.