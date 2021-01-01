“The Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, awarded departmental insignia to police officers from the Moscow Region: Senior Sergeant of the Police Evgeny Rylov, Sergeant of the Police Maria Kameneva and Junior Lieutenant of the Police Andrei Zhilkin, who had become the winners and prize-winners of the XXXV European Aquatics Championships in Budapest.

As previously reported, a policeman of the police patrol service of the Russian MIA Division for the Urban District of Lobnya in the Moscow Region Evgeny Rylov won a gold medal in swimming at a distance of 200 meters on the back, a policeman of police regiment of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region Maria Kameneva won a bronze medal in the 100-meter backstroke swimming and a silver medal in the combined relay as part of the Russian women's team, and a policeman of police regiment of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region Andrei Zhilkin won a bronze medal in the 50 meters butterfly.

For the high sports results achieved at the XXXV European Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Andrei Zhilkin and Maria Kameneva were awarded the medals of the Russian MIA “For Valor in Service”, and Evgeny Rylov - a medal of the Russian MIA “For strengthening international police cooperation,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

Photo: Ronny Hartmann / Stringer / Getty Images Sport / Gettyimages.ru; Ian MacNicol / Stringer / Getty Images Sport / Gettyimages.ru; http://orenburg.ru/; RIA Novosti / Maxim Bogodvid