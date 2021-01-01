“The Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Komi have completed the preliminary investigation of the criminal case against the director of the credit-consumer cooperative. The woman is charged with crimes under part 4 of Article 159 and part 4 of Article 174.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to the investigation, the resident of Syktyvkar created a credit cooperative, which from 2011 to 2018 operated on the so-called financial pyramid principle. The organization's offices were located in the republics of Komi and Crimea, as well as in the city of Sevastopol.

During this period, the cooperative received more than a billion rubles from shareholders. In the initial stages, in accordance with the terms of the contracts, the offender returned their savings and interest on them in a timely manner.

However, to avoid an actual refund, the woman renegotiated contracts with shareholders, convincing them of the more favorable terms of the transaction. Thus, 611 people did not receive their money. The total amount of stolen funds exceeded 250 million rubles, of which the woman managed to legalize 13.4 million rubles. In order to legitimize the use of the funds, she has carried out a number of civil transactions and financial transactions. Later, with this money, she purchased a plot of land, an apartment and a car.

The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Ukhtinsky City Court of the Republic of Komi for consideration on the merits,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.