“When patrolling the territory, officers of the police patrol service of the MIA of Russia Administration for Voronezh, police Lieutenant Artem Ryabikov, police Junior Lieutenant Andrei Stepanov and police Sergeant Aleksandr Molchanov received information from the duty officer that on the outskirts of the city in the area of the Zelenko street there were heard cries for help from the side of the swamp.

The policeman immediately left for the scene. It was getting dark. No one could be seen in the marsh grass. Then Andrei Stepanov tied himself with a car cable and headed for the site where the voices of the guys could be heard. Several times he fell into the quagmire, but managed to get out. After crossing thirty meters, the patrolman saw the victims. He handed them a long stick, which one of the teenagers grabbed. The policeman pulled him out of the dangerous place and brought him ashore. And then he came back for his comrade and also helped him out.

As it turned out, the children knew nothing about the swamp and, having decided to shorten the way to their home, got stuck in it.

After the successful completion of the rescue operation, the police officers continued patrolling the administrative area,” reported the Spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.