In the Kamchatka Territory, at night, while patrolling the streets in one of the settlements of the Elizovsky District, traffic police officers noticed a car with tinted windows. Traffic inspectors attempted to stop it, but the driver decided to flee.

Pursuing the offender, the police repeatedly made demands for him to stop and warned him of the intention to use service guns. But it didn't work.

When the pursued car left the settlement, the traffic police officer fired two warning shots into the air and then fired shots into the vehicle' wheels. Only then did the car stop. A 36-year-old man was driving the SUV.

When inspecting the vehicle, police found 238 carcasses (427 kg) of valuable salmon in its trunk. The driver of the vehicle did not provide documents confirming the legality of catching and transporting the fish products.

As the man explained, he tried to hide from traffic inspectors because he did not have a driver's license with him. Protocols on administrative offenses were compiled against him under Articles 12.5, 12.3 and 12.25 of the Administrative Procedure Code.

Also, officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the Elizovsky District instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 256 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal extraction (catching) of aquatic biological resources”. A check has been started.

Currently the fish products are confiscated and handed over for safekeeping. The Aquatic Biological Resources of the Russian Federation suffered a damage of over 5.5 million rubles.