Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Ussuriysk completed the investigation of a criminal case, instituted against two local residents accused of fraud.

The investigation found that the crimes had been committed between September 2018 and April 2019. The suspects placed, on a popular site, ads for renting out apartments, which indicated the street and the house of the apartment, and for persuasiveness supplied the text with photos, which were copied from real apartment owners on the Internet.

When they received a call from potential tenants, the offenders offered to make a deposit and the cost of rent for the apartment on the bank card, and then made an appointment to view the apartment.

Victims transferred money to the accounts of the offenders, came to the addresses specified in the ads, where they found out that those apartments were not offered for renting out.

Deceived citizens en masse started turning to the police for help.

During the search and special technical measures, the police located and detained the seekers of easy profit.

The investigative unit of the Ussuriysk police instituted a criminal case on the grounds of the crime, provided for by part 2 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code). This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 5 years.

The investigation has been completed. During the investigation there was proved the suspect’s involvement in a series of property crimes. The defendants pleaded guilty. Their malicious actions affected more than 35 citizens. The total material damage caused to the victims exceeded 500,000 rubles.

The criminal case has been sent to court for consideration on the merits.