The investigative unit of the Internal Affairs Department for the city of Sochi has completed the investigation of the criminal case against the 58-year-old visitor from Moscow, on the grounds of a crime under Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to the investigation, the defendant, after introducing himself to the victim as a special service agent, offered to provide legal assistance in the conclusion of an amicable agreement with the administration of the resort city on the issue of preserving an apartment building and then submitting this document to court to stop the civil case on the claim for demolition of the unauthorized building. The complainant agreed and handed over about 4.5 million rubles to the offender, but the suspect failed to meet his obligations and stopped communicating. The offender disposed of the received funds at his discretion.

For the period of the preliminary investigation, a preventive measure in the form of recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct has been chosen for the offender.

The investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Sochi collected sufficient evidence, in connection with which the criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor was sent to Court for consideration on the merits. Sanctions of the incriminated article provide for a maximum sentence of imprisonment for up to ten years.