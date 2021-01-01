“The Investigative Department of the Russian MIA completed a preliminary investigation of the criminal case against one of the beneficiaries of a group of companies. He is accused of embezzlement of funds of a commercial bank, committed by an organized group on a particularly large scale.

According to the investigation, from 2011 to 2015, the group members concluded credit contracts with six commercial organizations controlled by the defendant. The offenders got issued documents for obtaining knowingly non-refundable loans. The accomplices from among the bank's employees used their official position to approve the transfer of funds. The total amount of the damage exceeded 3.6 billion rubles. The bulk of the stolen money was sent to the accounts of the counterparty companies controlled by the members of the organized group of counterparty-companies, which were registered outside the Russian Federation.

Operational support of the investigation was provided by officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combatting Corruption (ES&CC), the FSB of Russia and the Internal Affairs Administration for the Southern Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow.

Alleged leaders and members of the organized group were detained in early 2020 with the power support of the Rosgvardia officers. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for them.

More than 50 searches were carried out on the places of residence of the suspects and in the offices of the organizations under their control in Moscow, the Moscow Region, the Republic of Udmurtia and the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District. The search was also carried out in the rented basement of an apartment building in Moscow. The premises were used by members of the organized group to conceal financial records that evidenced their illegal activities. The money in the amount of about 12 million rubles, computer equipment and documents of evidentiary value have been seized. During the preliminary investigation, 25 examinations were carried out, including financial, credit, accounting and financial analysis.

Investigators of the Investigative Department of the Russian MIA imposed arrest on the property of the defendants with a total value of about 1 billion rubles, namely the seized money, 12 properties and the shares of the members of the organized group in the share capital of five companies owned by them.

One of the beneficiaries of the group of commercial organizations that had received credit funds was charged with a crime under part 4 of Article 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. At the request of the Investigative Department of the Russian MIA, the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation concluded a pre-trial cooperation agreement with him. As part of its implementation, the investigation obtained information about the leaders and members of the organized group, as well as items and documents proving their involvement in the alleged acts.

Currently, the criminal case, consisting of 180 volumes, with the indictment approved by the prosecutor, has been sent to the Zamoskvoretsky District Court of the city of Moscow for consideration on the merits.

Criminal proceedings against two other alleged members of the organized group have been set aside into a separate proceeding. They and their defenders are currently getting familiarized with the case file.

The preliminary investigation of the criminal case against other members of the organized criminal community continues. Measures are being taken to establish all episodes of their illegal activities, as well as to identify other persons involved in the crime,” reported the Spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.