“Operatives of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation and of the Moscow Criminal Investigation Department together with colleagues from the Internal Affairs Department for the South-Eastern District of the capital and the MIA of Russia Division for the District of Tekstilschiki in Moscow in cooperation with the FSB of Russia detained suspects of fraud, which on May 29 was committed against a Great Patriotic War veteran Vasily Pronin.

As previously reported, the 96-year-old pensioner received to his home phone a call from an offender who introduced himself as a law enforcement officer. He persuaded Vasily Gavrilovich to withdraw 400,000 rubles from his personal bank account and hand them over to a third party. According to the caller, that was supposedly necessary to apprehend the fraudster red handed.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the District of Tekstilschiki in Moscow have initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As a result of the operational activities criminal investigators identified and detained the crime suspects. Two offenders were detained by the police with the power support by the Russian Guard. According to the available information, the coordination of their actions was carried out from abroad.

During searches of the defendants’ places of residence, MIA of Russia officers seized communication equipment, bank cards, money and other items of evidentiary value.

Officers of the Russian MIA do not rule out the possibility that, in addition to Vasily Pronin, other citizens, including the elderly, have suffered from the actions of the scammers. This information is being checked. The complex of operational and investigative measures continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.