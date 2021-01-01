According to the materials collected by officers of the Economic Security and Combating the Corruption Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Karachay-Cherkess Republic, the GA for Investigation of the Investigative Committee of Russia in the NCFD instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code. The former head of an energy distribution company and nine other citizens are accused of fraud associated with the deliberate failure on contractual obligations in the business sphere on a particularly large scale.

It was preliminarily established that the regional grid company received electricity and transferred it to connected consumers. The money it received as payment, less the proceeds, was to be sent to a higher-level organization. However, the accomplices stole it under the guise of paying for goods and services under fictitious contracts. Thus, between January 2017 and June 2020, more than 678.5 million rubles were illegally withdrawn from circulation.

Defendants in the criminal case: Aliy Kaitov, Umar Kaziyev, Albina Aghaigeldiyeva, Konstantin Zverev, Anatoly Teplyakov, Zarema Mamayeva, Olga Schmendel, Zulfiya Ebzeyeva, Nikolai Sobolev and Nikolai Fedarets have fled from the Russian Federation. They were charged in absentia with the incriminated acts and a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody was ruled by court. The defendants are currently on the international wanted list.

There is reason to believe that these citizens may be associated with three other persons, also wanted on suspicion of crimes under Article 159 and part 1 of Article 187 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. These are Rustam Laipanov, Eldar Uzdenov and Jumal Oyokov.

The MIA for the Karachay-Cherkess Republic appeals to citizens for assistance in the search for the suspects. If you have any information about the whereabouts of these persons, please call 8 (8782)26-30-90, or 02 (via mobile - 102).