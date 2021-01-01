Police precinct officers together with the inspector of the migration unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Stavropolsky District, during an inspection in one of the villages of the Stavropolsky District established the fact of fictitious registration of foreign nationals at the place of residence.

According to the police, a resident of Togliatti born in 1975, without a criminal record, who was not the owner of the dwelling, registered 35 foreign nationals at the place of residence. At the same time, he did not provide any of them with actual accommodation.

During the interview with the police, the man explained that he provided this service for a monetary reward.

Currently the Inquiry unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Stavropolsky District instituted a criminal case against the suspect on features of a crime under Article 322.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fictitious registration of a foreign citizen or stateless person at the place of stay in the Russian Federation”. The sanction of this article provides for a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 3 years.

Police officers ask citizens to report all facts of violation of migration laws to the nearest police division or by calling emergency services 112.