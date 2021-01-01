As part of the events dedicated to the International Children's Day and the Decade of Childhood, officers of the Division for Juvenile Affairs and the Legal Division of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ulyanovsk Region organized a visit to the “Orbita” orphanage in the Mainsky District.
The police held a talk with the children on the topic of safe behavior in the summer period.
Several children of the orphanage took part in the “Police Uncle Stepa” contest. The winners were rewarded with gifts.
The police congratulated the children on the holiday and handed the children sports equipment, creativity sets and sweets.
