Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ivanovo Region, together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia inter-Municipal divisions of “Kineshemsky” and “Vichugsky” detained suspects of a robbery attack.

According to preliminary data, three masked offenders broke into a private house located in the village of Zadorozhye of the Yuryevetsky District of the Ivanovo Region. Two pensioners, 91 and 89 years old, lived there. The men demanded 600 thousand rubles from the elderly women, after which they began beating the women with a bat brought with them and a hoe found in the courtyard of the house. Taking with them 2,500 rubles, they hurried to flee from the scene.

The investigator of the police division No. 9 of the MIA of Russia Inter-municipal Division “Kineshemsky” of the Ivanovo Region instituted a criminal case on the grounds of the crime under part 3 of Article 162 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As a result of operational search measures, the police managed to trace the alleged offenders. Thus, one of the operatives examined the ways of their likely departure. Five kilometers away from the crime scene, he found a mask and cigarette butts. The policeman suggested that they could belong to the suspects. The material evidence was transferred for research to the Forensic Center of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ivanovo Region. During the study of these objects, experts isolated the DNA and established mixed genetic profiles. When checking them, a combination of genetic traits specific for two citizens with a criminal record was revealed.

As a result of the information received, the suspects were promptly identified and detained by criminal investigation officers. They turned out to be three residents of the city of Vichuga, previously convicted of grave crimes.

It turned out that the defendants had prepared in advance for the commission of the crime. They knew that the pensioners were members of a church community and were engaged in the improvement of the local church. In that connection, the offenders believed that they kept church funds, including donations from parishioners. As a result of the attack, the women suffered numerous bruises and abrasions. At the moment their life and health are out of danger.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects. The preliminary criminal investigation continues.