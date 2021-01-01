“Officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Belgorod Region in cooperation with colleagues from the Novooskolsky Urban District, suppressed the activities of a family couple suspected of fraud under the guise of selling goods on the Internet.

According to preliminary data, in order to carry out their illegal activities, the couple organized a call center in their own house in the village of Mozhaiskoye, Novooskolsky Urban District.

Attackers placed on Internet sites ads on the sale of digital equipment, tools, spare parts, equipment for motor vehicles and other products. In reality, however, they did not possess those goods and did not intend to send them to buyers. At the same time, to increase demand, prices were set significantly lower than the market prices.

For the purpose of conspiracy, the suspects systematically changed SIM cards, and received prepayment for non-existent goods to their electronic wallets.

As a result of operational-search measures taken by the police in cooperation with the territorial division of the Rosgvardia, the suspects were detained. It was established that the spouses were citizens of one of the CIS countries.

To date, the circumstances of 15 episodes of fraudulent theft of funds have been established. Residents of Moscow, Khanty-Mansiysky Autonomous District, Oryol, Kursk, Voronezh, Saratov, Tomsk, Ulyanovsk regions and the Krasnodar Territory suffered from the actions of the defendants.

Inquirers and investigators of the MIA of Division for the Novooskolsky Urban District have instituted criminal cases on the grounds of crimes under parts 1 and 2 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects.

During the search of their house, 11 cell phones, 27 bank cards, 2 laptops, more than a hundred SIM cards of various mobile operators, as well as cash of evidentiary value were found and seized.

Measures are being taken aimed at identifying other episodes of the unlawful activities,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.