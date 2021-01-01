“Accompanied by officers of the MIA of Russia NCB of Interpol and the FPS of Russia, a Russian citizen Dmitry Scherbakov was extradited from the Kingdom of Spain. He was put on the international wanted list on the basis of a request from the MIA of Russia GA for the Nizhny Novgorod Region. He is charged with possessing and marketing drugs in a large amount.

The investigation found that from October to November 2018 Scherbakov was engaged in contactless distribution of drugs. After receiving money to his e-wallet, he sent customers coordinates and photos of caches with illegal goods. The suspect was detained by the police while trying to sell another batch of hashish.

Dmitry Scherbakov has been charged with crimes under Articles 228.1, 30 and 228 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. With respect to him a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct.

Hiding from justice, the defendant left Russia. In 2019, he was arrested in absentia, and in June 2020 he was put on the international wanted list.

Four months later, as a result of operational search activities, the defendant was detained in Spain. Today in Barcelona, Dmitry Scherbakov was handed over to representatives of Russian law enforcement authorities for delivery to Moscow,” said the Russian MIA Spokesperson Irina Volk.