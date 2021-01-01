“On May 29, the MIA of Russia Division of the District of Tekstilschiki received a statement from 96-year-old Great Patriotic War veteran Vasily Pronin on theft of money from him.

It was established that the pensioner had received to his home phone a call from an offender who introduced himself as a law enforcement officer. He persuaded Vasily Gavrilovich to withdraw 400,000 rubles from his personal bank account and hand them over to a third party. According to the caller, supposedly that was necessary to apprehend the fraudster red handed.

On the same day, the Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the District of Tekstilschiki instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

At present, the police are implementing the necessary set of operational and investigative measures aimed at detaining the persons involved in the crime. The investigation was taken under control by the leadership of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.