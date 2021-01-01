As a result of these illegal actions the businesswoman managed to make a profit of more than 55 million rubles.

In the course of the complex of operational and investigative activities, officers of the ES&CC Administration together with colleagues from the prosecutor's office revealed a fact of illegal entrepreneurship with the extraction of income on a particularly large scale.

The operatives found that a local woman was engaged in business activities without a license in cases where such a license was mandatory.

The competent authority granted the woman only the permission for the retail trade of medicines. At the same time, the suspect knew that in order to carry out the wholesale of medicines, it was necessary to get an authorization for pharmaceutical activities with a permitted type of services - wholesale trade in medicines for medical use, and that she, as an individual entrepreneur, did not have that license.

The Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Vladikavkaz instituted a criminal case on the grounds of the crime, provided for by paragraph “b” of part 2 of Article 171 of the Russian Criminal Code. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 5 years.

Currently, the necessary legal proceedings are being carried out to document the illegal activities of the defendant.