Dmitry Kozhevnikov, a resident of the Pervomaysky District of Murmansk, celebrated his 45th birthday in early May. Under Russian law, just after reaching this age, a citizen is required to apply for a replacement of the main identity document. It seemed to be a normal situation, but it was complicated by the fact that the Murmansk resident had bought in advance tickets for the holidays. Soon he was to leave for the South. In those circumstances, Dmitry Vladimirovich was very worried that by the time he left the Murmansk Region, he would not have time to get a new passport.

Dmitry is a member of the “Valentina Plus” Young Disabled Club, which is headed by Artem Ermolenko, a representative of the Public Council of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Murmansk Region. With his assistance, Kozhevnikov applied to the Office for Migration Issues of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Murmansk Region with a request to quickly resolve the issue.

The Acting Chief of the Migration Unit of the Police Division No. 3 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Murmansk, Police Major Tatyana Borodina, listened attentively to Dmitry's problem and promised that the police officers would provide maximum assistance in replacing the passport. A few days later, the police handed the passport to the Murmansk citizen and wished him an excellent vacation.

Artem and Dmitry expressed gratitude to the leadership of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Murmansk Region, and in relation to the officers they noted their individual approach, responsiveness and caring attitude to citizens.