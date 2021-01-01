The duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Urban District of Domodedovo received a statement about the theft of an electrical cable on a more than a kilometer-long section of the Central Ring Road in the area of the village of Dolmatovo. The total damage exceeded 1 million rubles.

When the police arrived at the scene, they found and seized two artisanal reinforcing shears.

On this fact criminal investigator of the Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 158 of the RF Criminal Code (“Theft”).

As a result of the operational search activities criminal investigators identified and detained the suspects of the unlawful act. Those turned to be three residents of a country of Central Asia aged from 22 to 27.

The detainees explained that they had cut the stolen wire into pieces, loaded it into a truck, and then sold it to a scrap metal reception point.

Placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the offenders.

At the moment, it is being established if the detainees are involved in the commission of 5 similar crimes in the Urban District.