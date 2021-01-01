“Criminal investigation officers of the IA Administration for the Southern Administrative District of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the city of Moscow detained suspects in the theft of pensioners' savings.

According to preliminary data, the offenders called elderly citizens, introduced themselves as employees of various departments and informed them that the pensioners were entitled to compensation for previously purchased substandard dietary supplements. In order to receive the payment, it was supposedly necessary to make an insurance payment and update the documentation on each buyer.

Misguided citizens, following the instructions of the scammers, transferred money to bank accounts controlled by the offenders. After a while, the pensioners realized that they had become victims of deception and turned to the police.

As a result of operational search activities, the suspects, - two women and a man - were detained in the capital with the power support of Rosgvardia officers.

During searches of their residences, items and documents relevant to the investigation of the criminal case were found and seized.

At present, five victims of the actions of the defendants have been identified - citizens aged from 66 to 82.

The Investigation Department of the IA Administration for the South-Eastern Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow instituted criminal cases on grounds of a crime stipulated by Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects.

Currently, necessary investigative and operational measures aimed at revealing all the facts of thefts and possible accomplices are continuing,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.