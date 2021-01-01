“The Investigative unit of the Investigative Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Bryansk Region completed the preliminary investigation of the criminal case against the organizers and participants of a criminal community. 24 residents of the Bryansk Region, St. Petersburg and Smolensk, depending on the role of each of them were charged under Articles 210, 172, 187, 173.1, 174.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The activities of the “shadow bankers” were suppressed as a result of operational and investigative activities by officers of the Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Russian MIA in cooperation with colleagues from the Bryansk Region.

Investigators found that a resident of the Bryansk Region created and headed a criminal structure that provided the heads of companies and individual entrepreneurs with illegal banking services. Using a network of controlled firms, as well as entering into fictitious contracts for the supply of goods or performance of works, the offenders cashed out the money of customers.

According to the investigation, the income received by the accomplices amounted to at least 107 million rubles. Part of the received money in the amount of two and a half million rubles was legalized through financial transactions.

Earlier, one of the accomplices had already been convicted. She was sentenced to three and a half years in prison and a fine of 200,000 rubles.

Currently, the criminal case against the remaining defendants with the prosecutor-approved indictment has been sent to the Sovetsky District Court of Bryansk for consideration on the merits,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.