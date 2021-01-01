As part of the “Long Break” All-Russian Contest, a project of the presidential platform “Russia - the Country of Opportunities”, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation organized a thematic week “Your Security”. For seven days, officers of various services of the Russian MIA in an on-line format told young citizens about the work of the police and its special units, about the ways to avoid bad habits, about cybercrime and the way to evade falling for the tricks of fraudsters. For children, selections of useful videos were prepared and educational quizzes, votes, as well as creative contests on the themes “Police of the Future”, “Profession of Heroes” and “Safe Traffic” were held.

More than half a million people have studied the lessons that the police have held in the “Long Break” community of the “VKontakte” social network and the materials posted on that site. 15 teenagers have become winners of the on- line contests. The names of the winners are posted on the project page, they will be awarded with mementos from the Russian police.

The new online format of communication with the audience through social networks is convenient and understandable for the younger generation. Internal affairs officers were happy to organize the thematic week on security for schoolchildren on the eve of the summer holidays. A separate on-line lesson was dedicated to the mobile application of the Russian MIA - its capabilities and functions useful for children. Our task is to warn about the dangers that can lie in wait for teenagers.