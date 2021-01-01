Police Colonel Damir Satretdinov, the Chief of MIA of Russia Administration for Khanty-Mansiysky Autonomous District - Ugra, received a thank-you letter from a resident of the village of Fedorovsky of the Surgutsky District. The woman from Ugra thanked the Chief - Police Lieutenant Alzana Zaitova and Inspector - Police Lieutenant Anastasia Novichkova of the Migration Point No. 4 of the Migration Unit of the MIA of Russian Division for the Surgutsky District Region for their help and caring attitude.
“My husband could not apply to the migration point for a passport for health reasons, because he is disabled. Alzana Shevketovna and Anastasia Anatolyevna went to our house at the place of residence, took the necessary documents and issued the passport. Then they came again to our house and handed the document to my husband. Thank you very much!” - the woman wrote.
