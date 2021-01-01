The operatives of the unit for solving crimes committed using information and telecommunications technologies of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Yakutskoye” solved a case of remote fraud.

A resident of Yakutsk contacted the city police administration. The man said that he ordered videocards through the Internet, transferring about 1,500,000 rubles to the “seller”. And then the events unfolded according to the classic scenario: the goods did not arrive, the money disappeared, the "seller" stopped contacting, and the only thing left was to contact the police and wait.

The victim's expectations were met. A month and a half after making the statement, he was informed that operatives had “taken the trail” of the offender in the Primorsky Territory. There, as part of the operational support of a criminal case instituted based on a crime under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”, and Yakut operatives were sent there to detain the suspect.

The 27-year-old resident of Vladivostok gave a confession. He spent on gambling the money fraudulently obtained from the resident of Yakutsk.