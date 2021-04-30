According to the materials of the criminal case, during the check of the administrative territory, the police precinct officer found that 27 foreign citizens were registered in an apartment of a house on the Solnechnaya Street. A subsequent inspection showed that in fact those people did not live at the address between the end of March and April 30, 2021. The police precinct officer interviewed the residents of the neighboring apartments and collected the necessary documents.

The owner of the apartment, a local resident without a criminal record born in 1996, in the interview explained that she had received a monetary reward for the service.

The Inquiry unit of Police Division No. 2 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Samara instituted a criminal case on features of a crime under Article 322.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fictitious registration of a foreign citizen or stateless person at the place of stay in the Russian Federation”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 3 years.