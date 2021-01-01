"Officers of the Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Russian MIA in cooperation with investigators of the Investigative Department of the Russian MIA and the Russian FSB Department for Moscow and the Moscow Region, suppressed the activities of an organized group whose members were suspected of fraud under the guise of providing brokerage services.

It has been established that since 2014, branches of an organization registered in the Republic of Cyprus have been established by offenders in the Moscow Region, the city of St. Petersburg, as well as in Sverdlovsk, Tyumen, Murmansk regions and the Republic of Bashkortostan.

The theft of citizens' funds was carried out by concluding client agreements to provide services of direct access to international stock markets on behalf of a Cypriot organization where one of the investment companies was the attorney.

In fact, they did not engage in investment activities, the acquired assets were transferred to the controlled accounts of non-resident companies, stolen, and then legalized through development projects.

The damage from the unlawful activities of the offenders exceeded 1 billion rubles.

Currently, facts of fraud have been established in the regions where the company's subsidiaries are present, namely, in the cities of Moscow, St. Petersburg, in the Sverdlovsk region and the Republic of Bashkortostan.

A criminal case under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation has been instituted against the suspects by the Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia.

During searches at the places of residence and office premises of the detainees, the police found and seized objects and documents of evidentiary value in the criminal case.

Two active participants in the illegal activities have been taken to custody. The complex of operational and investigative measures continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.