“The Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, awarded the squad leader of the 4th year of the Omsk Academy of the Russian MIA, police sergeant Kirill Karyuk-Shelkov, who stood in the way of an inadequate man threatening the safety of an infant and the people nearby.

Returning from school, the policeman went down to the underpass and saw a citizen heading in his direction with a baby in his arms. An agitated young woman was running after him and shouting “Give me the baby!” The cadet immediately assessed the situation, blocked the way for the intruder and stopped him. At this point, he noticed that the man was holding a screwdriver, which was pointed towards the baby. Without losing a second, the police sergeant knocked out the dangerous object from his hands.

Police patrol officers and a juvenile inspector immediately arrived at the scene. As a result of the measures taken, the aggressive man was detained and delivered to the internal affairs division. The screwdriver and the axe he had in his bag were seized.

As it turned out, the detainee had been repeatedly brought to criminal and administrative responsibility - for robberies, thefts, as well as for beatings. The situation was a continuation of the conflict between the mother and the father of the child. Currently, the girl is with her mother.

In relation to the man an administrative offense protocol has been drawn up, as provided for by Article 20.1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation.

By order of the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation for courage and dedication, the cadet of the Omsk Academy of the Russian MIA Kirill Karyuk-Shelkov was awarded the departmental medal “For valor in service,” said the official Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.