The draft Federal Law “On amending Article 6 of the Federal Law on Operational and Investigative Activities” was developed on the initiative of the Russian MIA, supported by the decision of the Government of the Russian Federation of April 6, 2021. It aims to improve the activities to identify, suppress, solve and investigate crimes committed using information and telecommunications technologies.

Cybercrime is now widespread and constitutes an increasing proportion of the overall crime structure. In 2020, it reached twenty-five percent. In addition, the last few years have registered the dynamics of annual growth.

As a problematic issue in documenting the crimes of this category, there are cases of use in illegal activities of so-called remote work desks, which are located on servers, including those located outside the Russian Federation or in a cloud storage of data.

In the course of studying this issue, it has been established that in the event of the seizure of the communications equipment in the framework of operational search activities, information from a cloud storage (remote server) accessed through this device can be remotely destroyed by other participants in the illegal activities. This, in turn, often leads to the loss of some evidence and difficulties with proofs in the judicial process.

In addition, in order to examine the computer information obtained as a result of operational and investigative activities, including the involvement of a person with special knowledge, it would seem appropriate to study it.

In this regard, the subject of legal regulation of the draft is the proposed supplement to the list of operational and investigative activities contained in part 1 of Article 6 of the Federal Law on Operational and Investigative Activities, a new operational and investigative event, providing for the study of computer information.

The purpose of the draft is the legal introduction of the possibility of rapid investigation of information (messages, data) presented in the form of electrical signals, regardless of their means of storing, processing and transmission, including with the involvement of qualified specialists. The study will aim to establish traces of a crime committed using information and telecommunications technologies and to enshrine them as physical evidence in criminal cases.

The organization and tactics of this operational search event will be determined by the bodies carrying out operational and investigative activities, with the account the departmental specifics.