Deputy Chief of the MIA of Russia Department of Civil Service and Personnel, Major General of the Internal Service Lyudmila Bode, presented certificates of completion of the advanced training course to officers of the internal affairs bodies of the Russian Federation and law enforcement officers of African states - candidates for participation in peacekeeping missions.

The event took place today in the MIA of Russia All-Russian Advanced Training Institute. It was attended by Deputy Chief of the Division for Organizing the Activities of the Foreign Staff of the Russian MIA and employees sent to peacekeeping missions, of the Administration of International Cooperation of the Russian MIA Lt. Col. of the Police Natalia Melnik, Second Secretary of the Department of International Organizations of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Rodion Grudinsky, Third Secretary of the Department of International Organizations of the Russian MIA Andrei Kravchuk, Chief of the All-Russian Advanced Training Institute Colonel Andrei Skivterist, international expert of the UN Secretariat - a staff member of the Police Department of the UN Secretariat senior superintendent of the police Martin Bednarchik and personnel of the MIA of Russia All-Russian Advanced Training Institute.

Opening the ceremony, Lyudmila Bode welcomed the graduates and noted that the training of foreign specialists is the contribution of the Russian Federation to strengthening the peacekeeping and law enforcement capabilities of African countries. Training in the MIA of Russia All-Russian Advanced Training Institute contributes to improving the effectiveness of law enforcement authorities in Africa. “"We hope that in the future our graduates will adequately represent their states in UN peacekeeping missions and also amicably, shoulder to shoulder, fight crime, ensure public order, help to establish a peaceful life in post-conflict territories,” said the Deputy Chief of the MIA of Russia Department of Civil Service and Personnel.

Lyudmila Bode congratulated the students on the successful graduation from the training course and wished them well-being, health and success on the eve of the International Day of UN Peacekeepers.

The ceremony was greeted by the UN international expert Martin Bednarchik, who also congratulated the participants on the successful passing of the SAAT exams and expressed gratitude to the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation and the MIA of Russia All-Russian Advanced Training Institute for the high quality of the organization of the course training candidates for peacekeeping missions.

Representatives of the MIA of Russia Administration of Foreign Relations and the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs congratulated Russian and foreign specialists on the successful completion of the training and expressed confidence that the received experience will contribute to fulfilling at a high professional level the tasks.