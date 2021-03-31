A number of media published untrue information about changes in the rules of separate administrative procedures for the registration and issuance of foreign passports. Thus, as a result of the misinterpretation of certain provisions of the MIA of Russia Order of March 31, 2021, No.186, there appeared reports that Russian citizens living abroad would allegedly have to arrive in the territory of the Russian Federation to obtain a new foreign passport.

We inform you that Russians living outside the Russian Federation can still obtain a document proving the identity of citizens at diplomatic missions and consular offices of the Russian Federation in foreign countries.

The Administrative Regulation, that comes into force on May 30 this year, determines the procedure for providing public services in the territory of the Russian Federation by the migration units of the Russian IMIA, and does not apply to institutions of the Russian Federation in foreign countries, which are also authorized to issue foreign passports.