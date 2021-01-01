As reported earlier by the Spokesperson of the Russian MIA Irina Volk, today at the International Airport of Bucharest, Romanian colleagues handed over to officers of the NCB of Interpol of the Russian MIA and the FPS of Russia a citizen of the Republic of Moldova Mikhail Chuboterescu. He is accused of illegal organization and conducting of gambling.

According to the preliminary investigation authorities, in 2013 the defendant as part of a group participated in the creation of a gambling club in the village of Makarovo near Moscow. It was established that the unlawful income generated from the illegal activities amounted to about 6 million rubles.

As a result of operational measures, the police liquidated the illegal gambling business and seized more than 20 slot machines. Investigative bodies have instituted a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 3 of Article 171.2 of the RF Criminal Code.

“After the indictment, the defendant left the territory of the Russian Federation, in connection with which in April 2015, on the basis of a request of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region, he was put on the international wanted list. Placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the man in absentia.

In April 2021, the offender was detained in Romania. Today he was brought to Moscow. The extradition has taken place,” Irina Volk added.