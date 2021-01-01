“Today, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, introduced the new chief to the personnel of the MIA of Russia GA for the Saratov Region. By decree of the President of the Russian Federation, Major General of the Police Nikolai Soshnikov has been appointed to this position. The event was held in the video-conference mode,” said the official Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev has noted that Nikolai Sitnikov has been in charge of the police in the region for the past three years and, in general, much of his professional biography is connected with operational units. Ha has accumulated a lot of practical and managerial experience, including in senior positions in the central office of the Ministry.

According to the Chief of the Russian MIA, the newly appointed Chief of the regional administration has long been engaged in strengthening international cooperation. For five years he was Deputy Director of the Bureau for the Coordination of Combating the Organized Crime in the CIS Member States. And at each assigned position he showed responsible attitude for the performance of his duties, having established himself as a competent specialist and leader.

In his speech, the Minister emphasized the key areas of the GA's activities: “First of all, we are talking about the need to improve the quality of preliminary investigation of criminal cases, to strengthen the system of departmental monitoring of due process and registration discipline. Much of the effectiveness of protecting the rights of victims and bringing offenders to justice depends on the state of this work”.

The Saratov Region is one of the leaders in the production of certain types of industrial products, a number of crops, it is the oldest of the oil and gas producing regions. In this regard, the Minister demanded to intensify the efforts of relevant units to protect the mentioned sectors of the economy from illegal encroachments.

The prevention of offenses is equally important. According to Vladimir Kolokoltsev, targeted work with juveniles should be carried out in close cooperation with all the authorities concerned. Preventive measures against previously convicted and those who allow non-medical use of drugs also require a systemic approach. There is an appropriate law enforcement program in the Region and it is important to ensure that all the targets it sets are achieved.

“Our priorities include the provision of public services, the creation of comfortable conditions for citizens, including those with low-mobility, visiting our units. And of course, it is crucial to meet the limits of waiting time in the queue. Please don't forget about it,” the Chief of the Agency said.

In addition, Vladimir Kolokoltsev outlined the tasks that the Saratov police will have to solve in the near future - ensuring law and order during the Single Voting Day, as well as during the summer holiday season and children's health campaign. “Hundreds of facilities intended for children's rest will function in the region. It is necessary to take exhaustive measures to protect them from illegal encroachments,” the Chief of the ministry stressed.

At the end of the event, the Minister wished Nikolai Sitnikov, and the team entrusted to him, success in solving the problems.