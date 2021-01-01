“The Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, took under personal control the issue of the acquisition of Russian citizenship by Ekaterina Dmitrieva.
On May 28, a video about Ekaterina was aired by Rossiya 24 TV channel.
Representatives of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Migration contacted Ekaterina Dmitrieva. Earlier, the girl did not apply to the migration units of the Russian MIA for acquiring Russian citizenship. On June 1, Ekaterina was invited to a reception at the territorial migration unit in Moscow, where she will be assisted in acquiring Russian citizenship under current law,” said the Russian MIA spokesperson Irina Volk.
