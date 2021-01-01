The investigative unit of the Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Stavropol Territory completed the investigation of a criminal case instituted on the basis of a crime stipulated by part 4 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code.

The investigation found that the director of one of the construction companies signed a contract to perform the reconstruction work of one of the facilities in the city of Zheleznovodsk.

During the investigation of the criminal case, it became clear that the head of the firm, acting as a contractor, deliberately overstated the volume of work performed, as well as provided inaccurate information about the prices of building materials and equipment, despite the existing arrangements.

According to the conclusion of the examination, the cost of the works specified in the certificates of cost and acts of acceptance of the completed works under the contract, was illegally overstated by more than 31 million rubles.

Thus, the executor managed to steal the money allocated within the framework of the reconstruction of one of the resort city's facilities.

Within the framework of the criminal investigation, there were undertaken the necessary investigative actions aimed at consolidating the evidence base.

Currently, the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to the Leninsky District Court of the city of Stavropol for consideration on the merits.